Baltimore, MD

Quick Start Leads Men's Soccer to Victory

 7 days ago

It was a beautiful evening here at Beldon field as the Goucher men's soccer team looked rejuvenated and got out to a hot start against the visiting Hood College Blazers, taking a quick 2-0 lead before extending the lead to three just before halftime. Xavier Dever (Hollywood, MD/Leonardtown) got the Gopher offense on the scoreboard two minutes into the game with a fantastic finish off of the pass from Yaya Diabagate (Hyattsville, MD/International HS at Langley Park). The Gopher offense kept the firepower going off of goals from Jeremiah Odubade (Capital Heights, MD/Fairmont Heights) and Abou Makine (Baltimore, MD/Patterson HS), Odubade's of which came off of a beautiful through from Ali Kazim Nakhid (Beiruty, Lebanon/UMBC).

