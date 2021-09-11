OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: Cougars at Rice Owls

Good afternoon all and welcome to this week’s game thread covering all of the happenings leading up to and during tonight’s Cougars game with the Rice Owls. After a long week of discussions, let me be clear where I stand so there is no confusion. Houston needs to win this game and they can’t allow QB mistakes to take away their chance to do that. If either of these two things go south, obviously my thoughts on the 2 subject will be impacted.