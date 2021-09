DURHAM, NC – No. 9 Maryland bounced back in a big way by dominating its old ACC rival and No.12 Duke by a score of 4-0. When Riley Donnelly came screaming down the right hand side, Bibi Donraadt knew she had to get in position. Donnelly kept her eyes up the entire time and was able to put a pass right onto Donraadt's stick where she redirected the ball behind the goalie. After a quick back-and-forth, Maryland buzzed around the Duke net again where a Kyler Greenwalt pass again found Donraadt who potted her second of the quarter. Mayv Clune made up a heads up play in the second to deflect a clearing attempt and sent a pass to Hope Rose who fired a shot into the back of the net giving Maryland a 3-0 lead.

