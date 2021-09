Student success is more important now than ever. With the coronavirus pandemic having consumed our lives for the past year and a half, many students had to drop out, reduce their course loads, or delay college due to life circumstances and uncertainty. The student population at MSU Billings is unique; many students have families, work full-time, and some struggle to complete their degrees due to family and financial obligations. However, this should not be a deterrent for any of our current or prospective students to start or complete their degree.

