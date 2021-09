Mack Brown wasted little time getting North Carolina to the top of the ACC, and now fans are thinking playoff. In their way stands a team hoping to turn things around quickly. North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech won’t be a big game in Week 1 overall, but it has plenty of entertainment value. One thing’s for sure: the atmosphere in Blacksburg will be electric. Let’s look at how to watch this ACC matchup.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO