Tyler Wells allows 4 runs in 7th in 11-10 Orioles loss; Kremer returns; Orioles hit 4 homers
The Orioles scored 10 runs and had 14 hits in the first six innings of a doubleheader and entered the top of the seventh with a three-run lead and Tyler Wells on the mound. Wells, who had pitched brilliantly in his new role as closer gave up the lead and surrendered four runs in the seventh as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Orioles 11-10 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.www.yardbarker.com
