Boxing odds: Vitor Belfort favored to KO Evander Holyfield, Anderson Silva supposed to stop Tito Ortiz
Evander Holyfield, Vitor Belfort, Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz, Ultimate Fighting Championship, WWF Light Heavyweight Championship. Current combat sport spectacle king, Triller Fight Club, is hosting another event tonight (September 11th), and this one is headlined by a 44-year-old former UFC light heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort, squaring off with 58-year-old boxing legend, Evander Holyfield. The co-main event for this boxing card will see UFC middleweight legend, Anderson Silva, throw hands with another prior UFC 205-pound champ, Tito Ortiz. Like it or not the docket is what the docket it is, but the best part is that we’ve got betting lines for these freak show fights.www.chatsports.com
