"Sports is what we do. Our parents taught us to be champions. They taught us to be winners. We don't make excuses. If you lose, you lose, but figure it out," said Demetrius Romero, a redshirt senior at Utah Valley University. Demetrius, the oldest boy in a family of nine brothers and sisters, was born just outside of Boise, Idaho, where he attended Mountain View High School. As the oldest boy in the family, Demetrius knew that his success would soon be met, or surpassed, by a younger sibling looking to take the top spot. With a champions-like mentality, growing up in the Romero household was always grounds for competition.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO