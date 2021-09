Japan's Taro Kono, a former foreign and defence minister currently leading the vaccine rollout, announced his run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday. One of the country's most recognisable political figures, Kono is a top contender for the post, up for grabs after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would not stand. Whoever wins on September 29 will lead the party into general elections in October or November, and Kono said he was running to "move Japan forward". "Japan may seem to be standing still, while other countries are trying to actively move forward. Maybe once Japan was in a top position, but unfortunately now we are maybe no longer a front-runner," he said.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO