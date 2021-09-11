FSC Earns Home Win Over Hunter College
Farmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's tennis team defeated non-conference opponent Hunter College, 7-2, this afternoon in Farmingdale, N.Y. The Rams (1-1) picked up two points in doubles competition as sophomore Rosa Lettieri (West Islip, N.Y.) and freshman Lien Collings (Merrick, N.Y.) earned an 8-3 win in the second position and the third pairing of sophomore Katherine Del Valle (Lindenhurst, N.Y.) and freshman Mia Murrell (Shirley, N.Y.) won 8-4. Hawks' (2-1) #1 pair of sophomore Zaara Afida (New York, N.Y.) and Angelina Catania (Delray Beach, Fla.) defeated freshman Anastasia Hoffman (Massapequa, N.Y.) and sophomore Shari Jackson (Copiague, N.Y.), 8-4.farmingdalesports.com
