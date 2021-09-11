CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmingdale, NY

FSC Earns Home Win Over Hunter College

farmingdalesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmingdale, N.Y. - The Farmingdale State women's tennis team defeated non-conference opponent Hunter College, 7-2, this afternoon in Farmingdale, N.Y. The Rams (1-1) picked up two points in doubles competition as sophomore Rosa Lettieri (West Islip, N.Y.) and freshman Lien Collings (Merrick, N.Y.) earned an 8-3 win in the second position and the third pairing of sophomore Katherine Del Valle (Lindenhurst, N.Y.) and freshman Mia Murrell (Shirley, N.Y.) won 8-4. Hawks' (2-1) #1 pair of sophomore Zaara Afida (New York, N.Y.) and Angelina Catania (Delray Beach, Fla.) defeated freshman Anastasia Hoffman (Massapequa, N.Y.) and sophomore Shari Jackson (Copiague, N.Y.), 8-4.

farmingdalesports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmingdale, NY
Sports
City
Lindenhurst, NY
City
Shirley, NY
City
Merrick, NY
City
Hunter, NY
City
Massapequa, NY
City
West Islip, NY
City
Farmingdale, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter

Comments / 0

Community Policy