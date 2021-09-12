It's a curse having the best set of receivers in the country. No wonder we're so pass happy.(m)...

[In reply to "CJ 2nd most passing yards in a game all-time for OSU. 54 attempts also 2nd most ever. OSU has scored 29+ points (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 19:57:28 09/11/21]. I wish they were'nt so good, so we wouldn't feel obligated to throw to them to pick up big record chunks of yardage. Other teams are so lucky that they have mediocre receivers. Sometimes I think we'd be better off dropping some of those amazing catches on purpose so we would have to give the running backs more carries. Other teams don't have to deal with this kind of incredible receiving talent. Why do we?