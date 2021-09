The Magister is probably the most ambitious game of Cluedo that you’ll ever play. Like Cluedo, a murderer is secretly drawn from a deck of Miss Plums and Colonel Mustards, but in The Magister’s case it’s Hunters, Doctors and Blacksmiths. The location is the same every time, as a Magister is murdered in the room of an inn, but the murder weapon, the motive, and various steps along the way are chosen randomly, as if from a deck of cards. With the setup done, you are eliminating suspects by finding clues, cross-referencing them with alibis, until you have one nervous suspect left.

