The value of wisdom

By Rev. Ralph Fudge
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 8 days ago

The Bible tells us, “For wisdom is better than rubies; and all the things that may be desired are not to be compared to it” (Proverbs 8:11). I am privileged to have had several very wise and wonderful friends. I thank God for putting them in my life. They taught me to love wisdom, and that means loving God.

