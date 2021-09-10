I love my bed

My mother was just 16 years old when, in 1939, she resolved to keep a diary. The early entries capture the innocence of the last days of her childhood, spent in comparative isolation in the beautiful countryside around Chartwell, the family home in Kent. By then, the three elder Churchill siblings – Randolph, Diana and Sarah – had all left home, but Mary was living with her parents, moving first from Chartwell to Admiralty House and thence to No 10 Downing Street. Thanks to her assiduous journaling, it is not long before the reader of these diaries is eavesdropping on history as she describes great events as viewed from her father’s elbow.

