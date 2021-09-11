Patients with lung cancer more likely to feel anxiety and experience treatment delays during COVID-19 pandemic
International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. (DENVER—September 11, 2021, 7 a.m. GMT/8 a.m. CDT/9 a.m. EDT)—Patients coping with lung cancer and treated in one hospital in Mexico reported high levels of anxiety and saw their treatment delayed or due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer.www.eurekalert.org
