Patients with lung cancer more likely to feel anxiety and experience treatment delays during COVID-19 pandemic

​Lung cancer is the most dangerous and life-threatening cancer. This type of cancer is diagnosed between 45 and 60 years of age. People who smoke, drink, smoke and take other types of drugs are more likely to develop lung cancer. Usually, this type of cancer is diagnosed at an advanced stage. The body exhibits the following symptoms: severe back pain that starts in the middle back and transfers to the chest, hoarseness, persistent cough, mild fever, and loss of voice. People think they have flu or flu and need time to recover.

