Longview, WA

Letter: Boudreau didn't come from privilege

Longview Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to a recent letter about Spencer Boudreau, here are some facts about him. Spencer was raised by a single mom who lost her job in the recession. He worked his way through high school to support himself. Spencer has experienced homelessness and has a three-pronged plan to address it, starting with enforcing the law, offering treatment for mental health and drug addiction, and supportive housing once people are out of treatment.

