Letter: Boudreau didn't come from privilege
In response to a recent letter about Spencer Boudreau, here are some facts about him. Spencer was raised by a single mom who lost her job in the recession. He worked his way through high school to support himself. Spencer has experienced homelessness and has a three-pronged plan to address it, starting with enforcing the law, offering treatment for mental health and drug addiction, and supportive housing once people are out of treatment.tdn.com
