OLIVIA WIESELER: How 9/11 impacted a 3-year-old

Recently I’ve been doing media interviews making people aware of our incredible 20th anniversary collection of 9/11 stories, which you can find here. Invariably interviewers ask what I remember most about that day in New York City. So much, of course, that in a way I’m still processing it years later. I remember the phone on my desk ringing right after the towers were struck and thinking it might be my wife Julee up in the Berkshires with the dogs, or my sister, Mary Lou, back in Michigan, or our Carmel, New York, headquarters 60 miles upstate checking on the Manhattan-based staff. But it was a woman I didn’t know from Kansas, and she said, “I’m seeing all these terrible things on TV, and I just wanted to know if everyone at Guideposts was all right. I’m praying for you.”

