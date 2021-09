Nearly everyone in the U.S. remembers where they were or what they were doing on the fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001. Now, 20 years later, even those who weren’t born yet have a solid understanding of the significance of 9/11. The Courier’s Olivia Wieseler asked various members of the community to share what they remember about that day and how it affected them afterward — or what they know about it 20 years down the road.