9/11 victims and first responders remembered

By WARREN DILLAWAY warren@starbeacon.com
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LoYMU_0btV9OLo00

JEFFERSON — A wide variety of community leaders gathered on Saturday afternoon to remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and honor first responders at the police memorial outside the Ashtabula County Courthouse.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost was the keynote speaker and joined area pastors, politicians and community leaders commemorating the sacrifice of the police and firefighters who lost their lives 20 years ago.

Yost had those in attendance place their hands on their hearts as a "salute" to all the first responders lined up behind him. He also remembered the more than 100 people who leaped to their deaths from the World Trade Center in New York.

"We gather to remember them and the first responders," Yost said. He said our way of life causes some people to hate Americans.

"We believe in the dignity of each human being," Yost said.

He also questioned whether we have forgotten that the world can be a dangerous place.

"The world hasn't become safer in the last 20 years," Yost said. He said damage now can be done to our way of life through fiber optic cables creating potential damage to our infrastructure and economy.

"Most of all I wonder if we have forgotten what it meant to be united," Yost said of the coming together the country experienced after the terrorist attacks.

Ashtabula Pentecostal Community Church Pastor Scott Ardary also challenged those at the service to seek unity. "Be a part of the solution not a part of the problem," he said.

"Help us bring unity back to our nation," he said during a prayer.

Sam Vincente, of Move Ministries, said he was proud to be part of an event that focused on the sacrifices of first responders.

"God bless you and the free United States of America," he said.

State Sen. Sandy O'Brien drew attention to the fact that many people ran out of the burning World Trade Center towers while others rushed in to save others.

She reminded those in attendance that first responders and their families have to live with the knowledge that they could be injured or killed in the line of duty on any given day.

Eagleville Bible Church Pastor Bill McMinn thanked the first responders for their service and said he learned a lot from his daughter's brief connection with law enforcement training.

"We deeply appreciate you and have your back," he said.

Iraq War veteran Sean Hampton, now pastor of Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene, looked back on the terrorist attacks and how it changed the nation.

"There isn't a soul whose life has not changed," he said.

Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht said the event started as a support for police in the area.

"To honor our police officers in a time when we don't feel like they get the respect they deserve," he said.

The efforts to honor first responders were connected this year to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks, Specht said.

