What We’re Wearing Now That We’re Finally Getting Dressed Up Again

By Kristen Schott
Phillymag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re off to a gala or the grocery store, now’s the time to make a style statement with bold colors, mixed textures, and a long-overdue return to elegance. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. What to...

www.phillymag.com

ruffledblog.com

This Pink Monique Lhuillier Gown Is THE Color Wedding Dress To Bookmark Right Now

You know one thing you can always count on? A pink Monique Lhuillier gown to turn every head in the room. It never fails! With her flirty, femme approach to bridal fashion (often with a romantic floral twist!), we often wonder why every bride isn’t satcheting down the aisle in a colorful wedding dress that captures the innately celebratory essence of the day. Jenna McElroy gets the idea. Not only did she include a pink Monique Lhuillier gown in her latest concept for her famed wedding photography workshop, she made it the centerpiece upon which all other design ideas from Westcott Weddings stemmed! Her roll call included delicate lucite dining chairs surrounding a soft blush table, gravity-defying roses that cascade loosely down an antique reclaimed French gazebo, petite macarons in rosy ombre hues atop each place setting… Ahhhh, take me there! As if on cue, Remi & Gold‘s breathtaking floral compositions invite us to pull up a seat to the table, and you can bet it takes us less than .0002 seconds to RSVP with a yes! Shall we?
Brit + Co

The Biggest Trends From NYFW (That You Can Shop Now)

Blink, and you may have missed it — New York Fashion Week has already come to a close, after jam-packed days taking over the streets of New York (and our Instagram and TikTok). While the fashion set has already decamped to other festivities, like Sunday night's VMAs and Monday night's Met Gala affair, we're left salivating over all the NYFW Spring 2022 trends and inspiration for dressing next season. After a year and half hiatus, most of the major New York based brands showed up with IRL events and presentations that showed off a whole lot of optimism for next year. The colors were bright, the tailoring was relaxed, and the designs were all-around playful. Fashion seems to be saying the future will be bright — but for those of us who can't stand to wait any longer, here's how to start shopping for next season's biggest trends, now.
thezoereport.com

How To Dress Like A NYFW Steet Style Star

Though the fashion set did their best to celebrate NYFW at home over the last year and a half — kitchen photoshoots, mirror selfies, and their personal sidewalk as the streets included — it, of course, wasn’t the same experience the industry has become accustomed to for (many) decades. Besides missing out on seeing clothes move on the runway, street style was gone — and with it, a source of inspiration for many fans, both in the industry and outside of it. Luckily, in-person fashion month has resumed and hopefully has your creative juices flowing once again. Here’s even more exciting news: The best New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style is available to shop.
Birmingham Star

The most unique looks from 2021 Met Gala

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): As fashion's biggest night returned this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities went all out with their fashion choices, wearing era-inspired ensembles, stylish silhouettes with secret meanings and a slew of subtle nods to pop culture icons. Some stars...
WALA-TV FOX10

PHOTOS: Trending red carpet looks from Met Gala 2021

(CNN) -- Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels, TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Gives Edgy Style a Sweet Twist in a Collared Little Black Dress & Rockstud Pumps

Paris Hilton went monochrome stepping out on Tuesday. The socialite was seen leaving her apartment in New York this afternoon in all-black attire. The outfit consisted of a long-sleeve minidress with an embellished collar and sheer sleeves. Hilton added opaque black tights, simple silver jewelry and a black top handle bag to complete the look. She also pulled her famous blonde locks into a high ponytail and added her go-to oversize sunglasses. For her shoes, the FN August cover star wore Valentino Rockstud Ankle Strap Pumps in a black colorway. The pointed-toe shoes feature sleek ankle and slingback straps, as well as...
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
Washingtonian.com

What 9 Stylish Washingtonians Are Wearing This Fall

Excited To Wear: “Nylah” printed jumpsuit by CLEOBELLA. “I got this at Indigo Octopus in Bethesda, and it’s perfect for fall. I love that a jumpsuit is an all-in-one outfit. I don’t have to worry if two pieces are clean and if they go together—I love the ease. The fabric is light and comfortable, and it travels really well. A busy pattern helps camouflage any wrinkles.”
Boston Magazine

Put Your Best Foot Forward at These Five Local Shoe Stores

It’s not just kids who could use a fresh pair of kicks come September—everyone deserves to step into autumn with new shoes. Here’s where to score the best. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. FOR DESIGNER. Saks...
thecut.com

New York Fashion Week Is Back, and So Is Street Style

Coming off of three seasons of no IRL shows because of the pandemic, NYFW is back, in person and in full swing, for spring/summer 2022. After a year and a half of not having a reason to wear our favorite threads and accessories, we can finally dig into the closet and bring them out to see and be seen once again. Photographer Liisa Jokinen, creator of NYC Looks and founder of Gem, caught these stylish NYFW attendees on day three outside of Connor McKnight, Coach, and Eckhaus Latta. Scroll down to see their styles and hear how their looks came together.
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
In Style

Beyoncé Dressed Up Like Barbie in Hot Pink Platform Heels and a Skintight Minidress

Beyoncé dressed up like a real-life Barbie doll last night. But not just any Barbie doll, a Versace Barbie (or shall we say, Bar-bey). While attending husband Jay-Z's 40/40 Club's 18th anniversary on Saturday night, Bey stepped out in hot pink platform heels, a matching coat that was thrown over a black skintight minidress, and a sparkly pink drawstring bag — all Versace. She even sipped from a bedazzled pink tumbler (similar to J.Lo's) with the fashion house's Medusa logo emblazoned on the front.
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
In Style

Beyoncé's Plunging Crystal-Lined Wrap Dress Is Vacation in an Outfit

Beyoncé appears to be having the absolute time of her life aboard a yacht, touring exclusive locales the likes of which no one in the bottom 99% has ever likely seen. And, in traditional Beyoncé fashion, the icon traveled in custom designer duds. I don't know about you, but I certainly don't have any Valentino pieces embroidered with my name …
POPSUGAR

I Need a Telescope to See All the "Celestial Crystals" on Anok Yai's Met Gala Gown

The 2019 Met Gala's "Camp" theme still had a prominent influence on many of this year's attendees, but many of those who understood the 2021 Met Gala's "In America" assignment took inspiration from some of history's most influential stars. Much like Yara Shahidi showing up in a head-to-toe Dior outfit inspired by Josephine Baker, model Anok Yai also gave a nod to the 1920s entertainer and civil rights activist. Channeling pique "Old Hollywood" glam, Anok posed on the Costume Institute steps in a figure-hugging Oscar de La Renta dress from the Spring 2022 collection. While Anok and Yara's outfits couldn't have been more different, both paid an honorable tribute to the Jazz Age star.
E! News

How to Wear the Met Gala 2021 Trends IRL

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you're like us, you probably have a fashion hangover this morning. Between New York...
Refinery29

The 2021 Met Gala Beauty Looks That Stole The Damn Show

Though attendees got creative with the 2021 Met Gala mask mandate, the open-air red-carpet arrivals were fair game for guests to showcase the boldest in beauty. Marking the event's triumphant return, we've seen the star-studded lineup set themselves all over the spectrum. From Hailey Bieber's lived-in beach waves and natural makeup to Gigi Hadid's gloriously retro high ponytail and graphic eye combination, there were plenty of defining moments to behold in the hair & makeup department. And while some guests took extra precautions, such as Kim Kardashian who wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga covering, we haven't stopped talking about the rest of the lot.
