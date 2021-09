Buxton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-2 win over Kansas City. Buxton got the Twins off and running in the first inning when he connected for a solo homer off Kansas City starter Brady Singer, the first of five long balls allowed by Singer. It was the second homer in as many games for Buxton, who also singled for his third multi-hit effort in the last six contests. The 27-year-old is hitting .290 with 13 homers, five steals and a .938 OPS over 171 plate appearances in what's been another injury-plagued season.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO