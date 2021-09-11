Three home runs from three rookies lift Marlins over Braves

Albies went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Rockies. Albies' only hit came on the first pitch of the day after taking Ryan Feltner deep to right to open up the game. The 24-year-old has homered in three straight games and four of his last six, a run similar to the one he had in August when he had five home runs in six games. Albies has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and is now slashing .260/.316/.495 with 26 homers, 89 RBI, 86 runs scored, 17 steals and 42:106 BB:K over 576 plate appearances.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO