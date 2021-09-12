Op-Ed– 9/11 at 20: Our Moral Obligation After Two Decades of War

With the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on 9/11, and with the last U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan, it is important that we learn from our experience. The main lesson is that there are limits to American power, and the ability of our armed forces to overwhelm any enemy they meet in battle does not mean we can control the world outside our borders. When we first sent troops to Afghanistan, we were the world’s only superpower, and had the ability to defeat any nation militarily. But that did not give us the ability to remake the world in our image. Members of both parties fell into the trap of thinking we could; conservatives liked the idea of demonstrating American power to put the rest of the world on notice that resistance was futile, which would enhance our ability to get what we wanted internationally, while liberals feared being accused of being soft on terrorists and thought that replacing a repressive theocracy with a more liberal regime would be a worthwhile side benefit. There was also a lot of popular pressure to respond dramatically and forcefully, and invading Afghanistan provided an outlet for that.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO