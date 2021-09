I am trying so hard to suppress the frustration caused by encountering hackers in most of my games, but I would still escort this update appropriately. Raven Software has recently announced a new update to CoD: Warzone, with tons of changes to weapons and weapon attachments. Apparently, some of our favorites will no longer be shooting as powerful as before, and the meta will likely shift to something new.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO