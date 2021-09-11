CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mourners in Shanksville mark 20 years since 9/11

iosconews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMourners gathered at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, commemorating the heroes that brought down a hijacked plane that was headed for the U.S. Capitol. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/999eecc346284c7fa2b968a27afbcb0a.

Grosse Pointe News

20 years since 9/11

THE GROSSE POINTES AND HARPER WOODS — Twenty years have passed since terrorist attacks on American soil took the lives of nearly 3,000 men, women, children and first responders Sept. 11, 2001. To observe the anniversary Saturday, Sept. 11, moments of silence and commemorations will take place around the Grosse...
HARPER WOODS, MI
Pennsylvania State
cbslocal.com

NYC Prepares To Mark 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks

As we approach 20 years since 9/11, we not only remember the lives lost but how the world changed forever. President Biden will be among those attending the 9/11 Memorial and Museum's annual commemoration ceremony Saturday morning. CBS2's Kevin Rincon has the latest from Ground Zero.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
audacy.com

LIVE UPDATES: NYC, nation mark 20 years since 9/11

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – New York City and the nation mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday. Hundreds of family members are gathering at the 9/11 Memorial, where they’ll read the names of their loved ones and observe six moments of silence. Among the officials in attendance will be President Joe Biden, who will travel to all three attack sites.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Local events marking 20 years since 9/11

World Trade Center Memorial at Washington Irving Park. 9 a.m. ceremony with color guard, bagpipers and guest speakers. memorials set up, piece of the Twin Towers on display. All proceeds go to Military Support Organizations such as Forge of Honor and Tulsa Vet Center. Saturday, Sept. 11 from 5 -...
TULSA, OK
indianapublicmedia.org

Officials Mark 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks At Ceremony In Bloomington

Bloomington city officials on Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Mayor John Hamilton joined local firefighters, Army National Guard members and Monroe County law enforcement at a memorial for attack victims at Ivy Tech. The memorial is centered...
INDIANA STATE
iosconews.com

US Capitol fencing back up before Saturday rally

Security fencing is back up around the US Capitol ahead of the planned "Justice for J6" rally on Saturday. (Sept. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/93d4e88a4c1d4f229f012ca5313265a7.
PROTESTS
