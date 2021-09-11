CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MVG: We have more in the tank

SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Clean as a whistle!' - Baba's 125 check... World Cup of Darts: Story of Day Three A...

www.skysports.com

SkySports

Sarina Wiegman: England Women's boss encouraged by first impressions of Lionesses

New England Women's boss Sarina Wiegman has been encouraged by the first look at her Lionesses squad – but is not setting any targets just yet. Wiegman was appointed as Phil Neville's successor in August 2020, but started the role at the beginning of this month, after leading the Netherlands through their Olympic campaign this summer.
WORLD
golfmonthly.com

Tommy Fleetwood: “The Standard Of Golf Is A Joke At The Moment”

Tommy Fleetwood is set to make his second Ryder Cup appearance at Whistling Straits and may just be coming into form at the perfect time. It has hardly been a vintage year for the Englishman, currently ranked 36th in the world, although he seems to be very happy where his game is right now.
GOLF
SkySports

England to face France in autumn international on October 23

Officials were keen to find fixtures for the national teams following the postponement of the 2021 World Cup and have arranged outings for England's men, women and wheelchair teams against the French. In addition, the England Knights will have a match against Jamaica, who will also play Scotland as they...
WORLD
#Darts#Mvg
SkySports

Andy Murray knocked out of Rennes Challenger by world No 158 Roman Safiullin

Having eased past Yannick Maden in the first round of the ATP Challenger Tour event Murray had no answer to Safiullin, who won 6-2 4-6 6-1. Murray had praised the US Open triumph of Emma Raducanu earlier in the week but the three-time Grand Slam winner is some way off adding to his own tally at the moment.
TENNIS
SkySports

Duane Vermeulen: Ulster sign World Cup-winning South Africa No 8

Ulster have pulled off a major coup by signing South Africa No 8 Duane Vermeulen until 2023. Vermeulen is among the game's most influential back rows and against Australia last Saturday he made his comeback from the ankle injury that forced him to miss the recent British and Irish Lions series.
RUGBY
SkySports

England vs NZ: First ODI Highlights

Castleford Tigers 24-40 Warrington Wolve... Redknapp, Wright become carbon commentat... Three coaches sent off after touchline b...
MLS
SkySports

New Zealand vs England: Serena Guthrie to captain Vitality Roses for three-match series

England have confirmed that Serena Guthrie will captain the Vitality Roses for the first leg of their overseas tour, which starts in New Zealand on Monday. Jess Thirlby's squad will take on the world champions in Christchurch in a three-match series, and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports Mix, Arena and for free on the YouTube channel.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Broos: We have to be more dangerous

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admits that his side have to be "more dangerous" in their next Fifa World Cup qualifiers after failing to find the net in their opening match. The South African national team were forced to settle for a point in their opening Group G encounter against Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium on Friday.
FIFA

