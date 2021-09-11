CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly Assistant Says She Was Reprimanded For Letting His Live-In Girlfriend ‘Escape’ His Home

By Paul Meara
 6 days ago
An assistant to R. Kelly testified on Friday (September 10) that she was reprimanded for letting one of his live-in girlfriends “escape” his Georgia home. According to Insider, Diana Copeland, who worked for Kelly from 2004 to 2018, told the jury in the R&B singer’s Brooklyn trial that she was present when one of his girlfriends “Anna” was angry after an apparent argument with him and left with bags. Copeland said she did “nothing” to keep her from leaving.

Comments / 194

5d ago

everybody that was involved in this needs to be on trial not just him all the security people the assistants whoever he had working for him they all need to be on trial

Allen Jackson
5d ago

And to all the so called fans chiming "free Kelly" you should have been included among his many victims! You would be singing a different tune then!

Aaron Ackiss
5d ago

if you're a "live in girlfriend" how do you have the authority allow someone to "escape". that means you know someone is being held against their will and was in charge to some degree to carry out this crime. it might not make sense to some but these new stories are getting bogus and very incriminating to the witnesses telling them.

