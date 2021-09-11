R. Kelly Assistant Says She Was Reprimanded For Letting His Live-In Girlfriend ‘Escape’ His Home

An assistant to R. Kelly testified on Friday (September 10) that she was reprimanded for letting one of his live-in girlfriends “escape” his Georgia home. According to Insider, Diana Copeland, who worked for Kelly from 2004 to 2018, told the jury in the R&B singer’s Brooklyn trial that she was present when one of his girlfriends “Anna” was angry after an apparent argument with him and left with bags. Copeland said she did “nothing” to keep her from leaving.