CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Truex leads 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing at Richmond

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSnNw_0btV25Gx00

Martin Truex Jr. assumed the lead when Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch was penalized for speeding with about 50 laps to go and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.

The victory was the third for Truex in the last five races at Richmond. He got the lead when Busch was caught speeding entering pit road during green flag pit stops, causing him to relinquish a big lead and fall back to 10th.

Truex led a 1-2-3 finish for JGR — the sixth in its history — with Denny Hamlin finishing second and Christopher Bell third.

Truex won despite being black-flagged on the first lap for beating Hamlin, the pole-sitter, to the start-finish line for the start of the race.

“That was frustrating, I'm not going to lie, but I knew we had a good enough car to overcome it,” Truex said about the penalty.

His car bore a red, white and blue paint scheme as part of the day-long tribute to honor the victims and heroes of the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago.

“It’s an important day in our history and I think all of us here -- yeah, we’re proud to win and this car’s amazing and there’s so many people to thank, but what a day to win on," Truex said in victory lane. "It reminds you of the honor it is and the privilege it is to get to come out here and do this.”

Hamlin trimmed an 8-second deficit to 1.4 seconds, but ran out of time.

“We needed just a couple more laps. That’s all.” Hamlin said.

Bell has won three times on the 0.75-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“We knew going into Richmond that this is one of our better racetracks, so we needed to capitalize on that and get all the points we could,” he said.

Truex's penalty sent him to the back of the field, but as he has done repeatedly since ending an 80-race winless drought on tracks shorter than a mile at the start of his career, he masterfully worked his way back into contention.

The victory was his fourth of the season and the 31st of his career.

Defending series champion Chase Elliott was fourth, followed by Joey Logano and points-leader Kyle Larson, who started the race at the back of the field after twice failing pre-race inspection. Larson finished sixth and did clinch his spot in the second round of the playoffs, which start after next weekend.

Hamlin, as he did in the spring here, won both stages and led the most laps — 207 in the spring, 197 in this race — but failed to follow his victory last weekend with another on the track about 20 miles from where he grew up.

PRE-RACE TRIBUTE

Fans were given small American flags as they entered the track and were encouraged to stand and wave them as a fire truck and two police SUVs, all with lights flashing, led the pace vehicles on the pre-race parade laps.

As the tribute unfolded, a chant of “USA! USA!” erupted in the stands.

POINTS RACE

Hamlin cut 10 points off Larson's lead — from 34 to 24 — with Truex another 14 points back. They are the only three to have clinched Round of 12 berths.

“So very good to be able to do this and go to Bristol without any worries next week,” Truex said.

PLAYOFF PROBLEMS

William Byron and Michael McDowell's playoff experiences are going poorly.

Byron finished 34th last week at Darlington and 19th at Richmond. McDowell finish 37th — last — last week and had three speeding penalties and finished 29th at Richmond. The third penalty came while he was serving the second.

Byron is 15th in points, 116 behind, and McDowell is 136 behind.

UP NEXT

The series wraps up the opening round of the playoffs, and narrows the championship field from 16 to 12, on another short track with the annual Saturday night race around the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.

———

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Joey Logano
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series playoff primer: Schedule, points, TV info

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday night with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Over the 26-race regular season, we saw: Michael McDowell score a dramatic first Cup win in the Daytona 500; Kyle Larson firmly re-establish himself in NASCAR and lead Hendrick Motorsports in its return to dominance; Aric Almirola jump from 27th in points to the playoffs with an upset at New Hampshire; and Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, last year’s winningest drivers, both go winless.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Tracks#Nascar Cup Series#Jgr#American#Bristol Motor Speedway#Ap
Speedway Digest

Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra Preview -- Go Bowling 250 at Richmond

No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra News and Notes. THREE WINS: Saturday’s Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway will be Ty Gibbs’ 13th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, but he has already racked up three wins. He scored a win in his series debut in February at the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway and in August at Watkins Glen International. He has scored one pole position (Elkhart Lake) and eight top-five finishes and has led 140 laps in just 12 starts.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Truex rebounds from early penalty to win at Richmond

Martin Truex Jr. ended up in a familiar place at the end of 400 laps at Richmond Raceway: Victory Lane. For the third time in the five races at Richmond, Truex earned the victory and, in doing so, advanced into the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Truex was the strongest car in the second half of the race and managed a healthy gap to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin after the final round of green-flag pit stops. While Hamlin was able to cut down Truex’s lead, it wasn’t enough as Truex was still over one second ahead at the checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver goes from first to last in the playoffs

Kevin Harvick entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the top seeded driver last year. This year, he enters in last place among the 16 playoff drivers. A lot can change in a year for a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is a perfect example of that; he won seven races in last year’s regular season and two in the first three-race round of the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another open seat has been filled for 2022

As expected, Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports have agreed to continue their relationship into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. When Erik Jones signed with Richard Petty Motorsports last year for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the deal was classified as a multi-year deal. However, a clause existed within that agreement that would have allowed the two sides to part ways after the 2021 season concluded.
MOTORSPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy