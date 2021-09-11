CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanksville, PA

Mourners in Shanksville mark 20 years since 9/11

Bradford Era
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMourners gathered at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, commemorating the heroes that brought down a hijacked plane that was headed for the U.S. Capitol. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/999eecc346284c7fa2b968a27afbcb0a.

www.bradfordera.com

