WATERVILLE, Maine. – The New England College Cross Country raced in the Thomas Invitational, Saturday afternoon. Malik Keresey was the first one to finish for the Pilgrims, as he completed the 8k course in 36:15.0. Noah Raz tripped the timer a 41:05.9, while Ian Morse wrapped up the race for NEC, as he finished at 43:51.3.