Golf Takes Top Spot For Second Straight Week

nec.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUDON, N.H. – For the second straight week, the New England College Golf team, took first place at Loudon Country Club. "The boys played well, one thru five led by Timothy Carlson's second-place finish. Connor Dunn and Zane Angelopoulos had huge bounce-back performances after last week, and Giovanni Fassina continued his steady play a two-shot victory. Nathan DeWolf made his debut and had a strong performance to build on going forward." – NEC Assistant Coach, Ben Stone.

athletics.nec.edu

#New England College#Nec

