Arizona again reports over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases

By Associated Press
azpm.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in six days as virus-related hospitalizations during the current surge remained above 2,000. The additional 3,355 cases and 36 deaths increased the state’s pandemic totals to nearly 1,046,000 cases and nearly 19,200. According to the state...

news.azpm.org

