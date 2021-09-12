CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows

By Colin Packham
Reuters
Reuters
A medical worker administers a COVID-19 test at a testing clinic during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Auckland, New Zealand, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall

CANBERRA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand has purchased 500,000 doses of Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine from Denmark, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday, as the country struggles with a cluster of infections in its largest city.

New Zealand, which reported 20 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Auckland on Sunday, said the vaccines will arrive within days. The latest outbreak now totals 599 infections since the first case was detected in late August.

"There is now more than enough vaccine in the country to vaccinate at the world leading rates we were hitting earlier in the month, and I strongly encourage every New Zealander not yet vaccinated to do so as soon as possible," Ardern said in an e-mailed statement.

New Zealand, which until last month had largely reined in COVID-19, has struggled to stamp out the last cluster despite a weeks-long lockdown of Auckland.

About 1.7 million people in Auckland remain in a strict level four lockdown but curbs have been eased in the rest of the country.

About a third of New Zealand's 5.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, one of the slowest paces among the wealthy nations of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development grouping.

Related
MedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jacinda Ardern
International Business Times

2 Dead After Receiving ‘Contaminated’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan

Two people have died in Japan after they received “contaminated” doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, authorities said Saturday. Both men who died were around the age of 30. They each received a shot of the Moderna vaccine from one of the three batches suspended by authorities on Thursday, officials for the country’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said, CTV News reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Prepare for a rough few months of COVID-19, according to these scientists

Subscribe to The Capsule, a weekly brief monitoring advances in health care and biopharma, delivered free to your inbox. For anyone hoping to see light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel over the next three to six months, scientists have some bad news: Brace for more of what we’ve already been through.
SCIENCE
#New Zealander#Covid 19 Vaccines
AFP

Australian nuclear subs will be banned from New Zealand waters: Ardern

New Zealand will not lift a decades-long ban on nuclear-powered vessels entering its waters in the wake of key ally Australia's decision to develop a nuclear submarine fleet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday. Ardern said her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison had briefed her on Canberra's plan to develop nuclear-powered submarines with the help of the United States and Britain. She described the deal as "primarily around technology and defence hardware", playing down implications for the so-called "Five Eyes" partnership of the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. "This arrangement in no way changes our security and intelligence ties with these three countries, as well as Canada," the New Zealand leader said in a statement.
POLITICS
Cosmos

Are COVID-19 vaccines experimental?

Are COVID-19 vaccines experimental? Yes – to the extent that any vaccine against a new strain of virus raises new safety issues. Some people claim that the testing of the vaccines was rushed. That’s not true. The record time was achieved because the technologies for making the vaccines were quick to deploy, the three phases of trials were done concurrently and the bureaucratic roadblocks were removed – as you would hope for a potentially life-saving vaccine required at a global scale.
CANCER
International Business Times

5 Doctors Fully Vaccinated With SinoVac Suffer Severe COVID-19 In Manila

Five doctors who have been fully vaccinated with the Chinese-made SinoVac vaccine suffered severe COVID-19 in the Philippines. These doctors, who were employed in different hospitals in Metro Manila, the country’s capital, were admitted after suffering from severe cases of breakthrough COVID-19, according to Dr. Rontgene Solante, the Philippines’ infectious diseases specialist and officer of the Philippine College of Physicians.
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

New Zealand reports first death from Delta variant of COVID-19

(Reuters) – New Zealand reported on Saturday the first death from the Delta variant of the new coronavirus and 20 further daily infections, all in Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak. The woman who died was in her 90s and had a number of underlying health conditions, health officials said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Denver News

New Zealand to Lift Many COVID-19 Restrictions |

New Zealand is easing the coronavirus lockdown for nearly the entire country first imposed last month after the Pacific nation reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in six months. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that the nationwide alert level will be lowered to Level 2, allowing schools, businesses and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

New Zealand Marks Downward Trend in New COVID-19 Cases

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the largely coronavirus-free nation looks to eradicate an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. New Zealand reported 15 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 21 a day earlier, on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSN.com

New Zealand confirms first COVID-19 death in over 6 months

(NEXSTAR) – New Zealand has recorded its first death attributed to COVID-19 in over six months, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday. The woman, in her 90s, had “a number” of underlying health issues, according to a media release issued Saturday. She was first admitted to the hospital Aug. 28, but was unable to receive ventilator or ICU care because of her conditions. She and her doctors were aware of her COVID diagnosis before she entered the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

New Zealand reports COVID-19 death in Auckland woman

New Zealand health officials reported the death Saturday of a woman in her 90s who was a confirmed case of COVID-19 at North Shore hospital in Auckland. The woman had a number of underlying health conditions. This is the first death reported in more than six months. Prime Minister Jacinda...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases as outbreak slows

Sept 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported 20 local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the same as in previous day, giving authorities more confidence that they are gaining a winning hand over the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Officials said all the new cases were in Auckland, New...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Further push to vaccinate students in 'jabbathon'

There is to be a further push to vaccinate more students at campuses in Northern Ireland. The health minister Robin Swann announced details of the plan on Wednesday. The initiative - termed "jabbathon" - will involve 60 walk-in clinics across 30 campuses giving first jabs to students in universities and Further Education colleges.
EDUCATION
