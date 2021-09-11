CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Stage 1 Float Teacher - West London

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

We are looking for an enthusiastic and creative Float teacher to work at a vibrant 3 form entry primary school in West London to start ASAP. You must be flexible, adaptable and enjoys the element of working with a range of different age groups. The role is 2 days a week mainly in Year 2 and some cover in Year 1.

Continuing professional development is one of the strong features of this school and the successful applicant will have the opportunity to acquire and develop new skills.

You must demonstrate:

  • Experience of teaching Key Stage 1
  • Be proactive and able to use your own initiative
  • Be an outstanding classroom practitioner
  • Highly organized and the ability to plan creative lessons

Located in West London, this primary school is embracing innovation in teaching and learning. This school has a number of strengths and standards are significantly above the national average.

Pupils at this school are extremely enthusiastic and well behaved, they feel safe and cared for and enjoy going to school.

Teachers are well supported within their departments and professional development is encouraged, whether teachers are new to the profession or are experienced. It is a positive and friendly atmosphere for both learning and teaching.

To apply for this position, please send your CV ASAP to the following email address: richard.scott@asq-education.co.uk or register on-line at www.asq-education.co.uk

We are currently working with numerous vacancies so if this position is not quite for you please do send us your CV to discuss other opportunities more suitable to your requirements.

ASQ Education partners with a number of exceptional primary schools across London to offer you the latest and best selection of educational positions.

