After Thursday’s postponement, the Atlanta Braves boarded a plane for San Francisco as they get set for their most critical road trip of the 2021 season. They just completed a 4-4 homestand which in retrospect is a little disappointing given that it was against three sub .500 opponents. It is worth mentioning that the Rockies are currently 5-1 on their road trip, but those two one-run losses from Tuesday and Wednesday still sting.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO