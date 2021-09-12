14113 Thorney Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23113

This handsome, all brick, one-level Colonial with almost 3,000 square feet exudes quality construction and beautiful architectural detailing throughout! A wide, center hall foyer with nine foot ceiling, dentil crown molding, chair railing, and chandelier complements gracious formal rooms with random-width hardwood floors, crown moldings, and wide baseboards. The large family room with a cove ceiling featuring recessed lighting boasts magnificent, wormy chestnut paneling, built-in bookcases, and an inviting fireplace with handcrafted mantel & gas logs. The spacious, eat-in kitchen features a pretty bay window overlooking the raised, blue stone terrace and fenced, landscaped garden. The kitchen includes all appliances (some stainless), Corian counter tops, abundant cabinetry, tile floor, pantry, a separate wet bar or prep area with sink, and a built-in desk! The large, primary bedroom suite has four closets (two are large walk-ins) with built-in shelving. It also includes a sumptuous bathroom with double vanities, separate soaking tub & shower, and bidet. Irrigation, Security System, Central Vacuum, Plantation Shutters, Copper Gutters & Spouts too! This GEM is indeed a rare find!