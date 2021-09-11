CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A preview of Crystal Palace's remaining three games in September

By Ollie Spencer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday 11th September 2021, Kickoff: 12:30 PM, Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (H) Spurs are the only side across England’s top four professional leagues with a 100% record, making them the current team to beat as they sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table heading into the weekend with nine points from a possible nine. These wins came at the hands of reigning league champions, Manchester City, on the opening weekend, followed by two more 1-0 victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers away and Watford a fortnight ago - also meaning they are the only side in the division yet to concede.

