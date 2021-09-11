A preview of Crystal Palace's remaining three games in September

Crystal Palace Women manager Dean Davenport says there is a buzz around his squad ahead of Sunday’s chance to play at Selhurst Park in the latest show of support from the main club.The FA Women’s Championship side will host divisional rivals Sunderland this weekend but the fixture will not take place at their usual Hayes Lane home as it will instead be played at the 25,486-seater Premier League venue.It will be the first time in almost five years the women’s side have been involved in a match at the men’s ground, having lost 2-1 to Charlton in the first round...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO