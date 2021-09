Facing Dallas was a tough assignment in week1, but the Cougars got plenty of big plays in the 26-20 win.Canby High football coach Jimmy Joyce knew that playing Dallas would provide some special challenges. The Dragons were coming off a very successful shortened season and run a wing-T offense that's unique. Fortunately, the Cougars were able to knock off the rust, and keep the Dragon's offense at bay enough to secure a 26-20 road win on Sept. 3. "First, let me just say it was great to be back under the lights in the fall where we belong," Joyce...

CANBY, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO