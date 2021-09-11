Hang on to those sauce packets! Taco Bell wants to recycle them, free
Is there anything better than a late-night drowning of soft tacos in a Taco Bell sauce of your choosing?. Actually, yes. Something green. The fast food colossus estimates that 8.7 million of these foil packets end up in landfills. That’s….bad. So, they are teaming up with TerraCycle on a free recycling program —- they collect traditionally non-recyclable items, clean them, then melt and remold them into hard plastic that can be used to make other stuff.www.101wkqx.com
Comments / 0