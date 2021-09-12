CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Howell figures in 5 TDs, No. 24 Tar Heels rout Georgia State

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzLR4_0btUjpmf00

Sam Howell’s reputation has largely been built on what he does throwing the football for No. 24 North Carolina.

His footwork carrying the ball drew most of the attention Saturday night.

Howell scored on two rushes to go with three touchdown throws as the Tar Heels beat Georgia State 59-17, shaking off the disappointment of an opening-game defeat.

“I definitely think I have a lot of value in the running game,” said Howell, a junior who’s the school record-holder for touchdown passes.

The most notable run was a career-long 62-yarder for a TD in the waning seconds of the third quarter.

“I was real tired,” Howell said. “When I was running, I was thinking, ‘Someone hasn’t caught me from behind yet?’ ”

Everyone seemed to notice. Coach Mack Brown said the staff needed to have oxygen ready for Howell on the sideline “because he had never run so far.”

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott wasn’t as amused.

“Some of his runs there, he didn’t do anything spectacular,” Elliott said. “We’re just not containing.”

Howell played a role in five of the Tar Heels’ first seven touchdowns. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 352 yards without an interception. He was picked off three times in a 17-10 setback at Virginia Tech in the team’s opener a week earlier.

“(It can be) a reality check,” Howell said. “Go back to work and that’s what we did. … We were able to come out there in the second half and play Carolina football .”

Howell was the game’s leading rusher with 104 yards on 11 carries. His 22-yard scramble produced the game’s first points.

Georgia State (0-2) was held to 90 passing yards. Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV was12 for 26 for 68 yards.

North Carolina’s lead was 24-10 midway through the third quarter, before the Tar Heels (1-1) used a 28-point burst in about 9½ minutes.

“This one got out of hand late,” Mack Brown said. “But it was still a game at halftime. We had to work.”

Afterward, it seemed fitting to Elliott when a technical glitch interrupted the opening seconds of his virtual postgame news conference.

“(The ipad) operates much like our team -- at times it’s capable and at times it’s not,” Elliott said.

Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler scored his first TD for North Carolina on a 2-yard run in the third quarter.

Howell’s touchdown throws in the first half came on a 57-yard connection with Antoine Green, and a 30-yard play to Emery Simmons. He threw for 5 yards to Josh Downs in the fourth quarter.

Georgia State’s scoring drive in the second quarter lasted 17 plays and 7½ minutes, covering 75 yards capped by Brown’s 4-yard run.

HOWELL’S HISTORY

Howell became the second North Carolina player to collect 300 or more passing yards and 100-plus rushing yards in the same game. The other was Marquise Williams in a 2014 loss at Notre Dame.

“He’s my favorite Tar Heel ever,” Howell said.

AIR IT OUT

The Tar Heels need to develop receiving targets other than Downs. So with Green racking up 117 receiving yards on three catches, he showed the ability to be a deep threat.

“I think it’s something we can build off,” Green said of big gains in the passing attack. “It definitely boosted my confidence.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia State: Breakdowns on defense came too frequently for the Panthers, who’ve allowed a total of 102 points in two games. Five of North Carolina’s touchdowns came on plays of 20 or more yards.

“It’s hard to put a finger on it right after the game,” Elliott said of the problems. “It’s a tough pill to swallow right now.”

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were more productive than in their opener, but concerns regarding the offensive line surfaced again. They had only 33 first-half rushing yards, in part because of a pair of sacks allowed.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tar Heels should remain in the Top 25, but it took time to turn this into a blowout.

UP NEXT

Georgia State: At home vs. Charlotte on Saturday.

North Carolina: At home vs. Virginia on Saturday.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

No. 10 Tar Heels, Hokies meet in early ACC Coastal clash

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell will get much of the attention this season from defenses preparing to slow the No. 10 Tar Heels. He's gotten plenty from Virginia Tech as the teams prepare for their season opener on Friday night, but Howell is far from the only Tar Heel what has the Hokies' attention.
NFL
chapelboro.com

Virginia Tech Stifles No. 10 UNC; Tar Heels Drop Season Opener

With the ball in Virginia Tech territory and tantalizingly close to field goal range, UNC quarterback Sam Howell fired a pass to receiver Justin Olson. The ball was on target, and Olson initially snagged the reception. But as he went to the ground, Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller ripped the ball away, securing an interception and sending another Carolina drive to a frustrating demise.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Kingsport Times-News

Hokies sack Howell six times, upset No. 10 Tar Heels 17-10

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech didn’t appear to get much consideration when the experts tabbed No. 10 North Carolina and No. 14 Miami as the football teams to beat in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division. The Hokies will now. Braxton Burmeister ran for a touchdown and threw for another and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bladen Journal

Howell, Tar Heels stymied in Blacksburg by Hokies 17-10

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech didn’t appear to get much consideration when the experts tabbed No. 10 North Carolina and No. 14 Miami as the teams to beat in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division. They will now. Braxton Burmeister ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Shawn Elliott
FanSided

UNC Football: Tar Heels top Georgia State behind strong second half

The UNC football program bested the Georgia State Panthers behind five Sam Howell touchdowns and a strong second half performance. After a troubling start that saw the Tar Heels take an 11-point lead into halftime, North Carolina put on a dominant second half performance en route to a 59-17 victory over the Georgia State Panthers at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Howell bounces back after rough Week 1 outing, lights up Georgia State

North Carolina’s season opener wasn’t the start we expected for quarterback Sam Howell, as he struggled mightily in an upset loss to Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels had a much lighter task in Week 2 against Georgia State, and Howell bounced back with a dominant performance, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns, and added another 104 yards and two more scores on the ground.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Progress

Virginia football team aims to finally slow down North Carolina QB Sam Howell

Sam Howell failed to beat Virginia in his first two attempts as North Carolina’s starting quarterback, but the losses were hardly his fault. The potential first-round NFL Draft pick has thrown for 796 yards and eight touchdowns in two games against the Cavaliers, with six of the eight touchdowns coming on plays of at least 30 yards. Howell averages 20.9 yards per completion against the Wahoos.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tar Heels#The Tar Heels#Downs#Panthers#Ap
247Sports

Mack Brown Live: Building Off UNC's Victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 21 North Carolina is now 1-1 (0-1 ACC) after a convincing 59-17 win over Georgia State on Saturday night in Kenan Stadium. Sam Howell had a record-tying five-touchdown performance, joining Marquise Williams as the only players in UNC history to throw for 300 yards and rush for 100 yards in the same game. Antoine Green had a breakout game with three catches, 117 yards and a touchdown. His 57-yard touchdown grab was one of many highlights from the offense.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nsjonline.com

Tar Heels get tough as Virginia looms

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a tough opening week. Entering the game at Virginia Tech No. 10 in the nation, the Heels were upset by the Hokies, 17-10. Sam Howell saw his Heisman campaign end before it even began, throwing a career-high three interceptions in a losing effort. That...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
wbrz.com

Daughter of LSU running backs coach passed away, school says

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who is also the child of a Tigers football coach passed away Monday morning. Kevione Faulk, 19, was an LSU student, a student worker for LSU football and the daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk. The LSU Athletics Department released a statement Monday afternoon confirming her passing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy