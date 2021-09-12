Missouri Task Force 1 member reflects on 9/11 experience

Matt Schofield was a 24-year-old firefighter in Jefferson City when he got a life-altering call on Sept. 11, 2001. Schofield, a member of Missouri Task Force 1, had been alerted that his assistance was needed to search for victims of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. At noon, all 62 members of Missouri Task Force 1 were officially activated and began to pack up 40,000 pounds of equipment to help with rescue efforts.