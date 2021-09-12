CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Allison Payne, Former WGN-TV Anchor, Dead At 57

By Paul Meara
BET
BET
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former WGN-TV anchor Allison Payne has reportedly passed away. She was 57. A 21-year veteran of the Chicago news station, Payne died in her home on September 1, according to a WGN press release. Beginning her Chicago anchoring career at just 25 years old, Payne covered a wide range of...

www.bet.com

Comments / 8

Related
WNEM

WNEM mourns the loss of former anchor

WNEM mourns the loss of Allison Payne, who died at the age of 57. Payne was a beloved anchor at WNEM TV5 for many years before moving to Chicago to work at WGN-TV. “Allison Payne was a one-of-a-kind talent who quickly became one of Chicago’s Very Own. We are grateful for the many contributions she made to WGN-TV and to Chicago. Talented and much admired, she will be greatly missed," said Paul Rennie, Vice President General Manager, WGN-TV.
CELEBRITIES
fox4kc.com

Former FOX4 anchors recount covering 9/11

Missouri first responders still emotional 20 years after 9/11. Pieces of World Trade Center help metro remember 9/11. Rae's Cafe under restraining order for ignoring mask mandate. Debate begins over Biden's new vaccine mandate. Overland Park eyes potential mill levy increase to fund new public safety measures. Three new names...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Allison Payne
michiganchronicle.com

Former WXYZ TV Anchor Fired After Mask Incident

Frank Turner, a former WXYZ-TV anchor, who presently works at a television news station based in mid-Michigan, said last Thursday that he was let go from his job after refusing to be in the same studio space with “unmasked with other colleagues,” The Detroit News reported. In his Facebook post...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn Tv#Anchoring#Wgn Tv Anchor#Kenyan
Kerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: Jesse Jackson’s wife released from hospital

CHICAGO — Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of Rev. Jesse Jackson, was released Friday from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19. “Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home,” their son, Jonathan Jackson said in a statement, WMAQ reported. “Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
nickiswift.com

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Son Provides Health Update After Parents' COVID Diagnosis

Due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, which the CDC notes is "more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," in various states, more and more people, including celebrities and politicians, have become infected. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson was the latest politician to contract the virus. According to CNN, Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were hospitalized after they both tested positive for COVID-19 on August 21.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson And Wife Jacqueline Continue Recovery From COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are continuing to get better after battling COVID-19. Their son, Jonathan, credits the many prayers on their behalf. “All of those prayer warriors, I can tell you one thing: I don’t know what all of the complications are with COVID, I don’t know all of the science that took place to bring them back, but I’m betting on prayer. I know. I am a witness on the power of prayers,” he said. On the Rainbow Push Coaltion broadcast on Saturday, Jonathan Jackson thanked the community for their love and support as his parents continue to recover. He said his father, Rev. Jackson is receiving occupational therapy at a rehabilitation center. His mom, Jacqueline, is resting at home, and he says she has her sense of humor back.  
PUBLIC HEALTH
montanakaimin.com

Meet the former UM dancer headed to reality TV

Former University of Montana dancer Amber Laiche is one of 52 competitors on a reality TV show that draws an audience of thousands every year, CMT’s “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.”. “It’s by far the most difficult thing I’ve gone through, but it’s also the most rewarding,” Laiche said....
MISSOULA, MT
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Judge Judy's Health Problems

It's hard to believe but Judge Judy Sheindlin has been ruling our TV screens (and hearts) for nearly three decades. She became a household name after "Judge Judy" — an arbitration-based reality court show — premiered on CBS in 1996, per IMDb. The show ran for 25 seasons before ending last year. The reason for her departure, according to Sheindlin, was because she felt disrespected.
CELEBRITIES
amomama.com

Remember Emmanuel Lewis Who Starred in 'Webster'? He's Now 50 and Has His Own Record Label

Emmanuel Lewis rose to fame on "Webster," and years after appearing on the hit '80s show, fans continue to love the 50-year-old. It’s been more than three decades since Emmanuel Lewis lit up the small screen as the title character in the '80s show “Webster.” In the show, he played a young boy adopted by an NFL pro and his wife after losing his parents.
NFL
BET

BET

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy