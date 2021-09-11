James “Jimmy” Matthew Taylor
James “Jimmy” Matthew Taylor, 71, of Smyrna, TN passed away on September 9 2021. James is survived by his wife Julia of 31 years, son Jeremy Taylor, daughters Amanda Daniel and Angela Gordon, grandchildren Greyson and Alice Daniel and Noah Gordon, brother Larry Taylor, sisters Bonnie Cain, Jodie Kneller, Theresa Hand, and Jonny Lynn McElvain extended family many cousins, nieces, and nephews. James was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a friend to so many. He was preceded in death by his parents Laverne and Johnny Taylor, and his brother Kelly Taylor. His beloved companion Pongo also preceded him in death.www.murfreesboropost.com
