Four First Half Goals Lead Eagles To Win

Records: University of the Ozarks (2-1-0), Huntingdon College (2-2-0) Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Eagles scored four goals in the first half to post a 5-3 win over Huntingdon College Saturday night in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Hawks' defense could do little to slow down the Eagles in the first half. The Eagles had 17 first half shots and connected on four goals. Kyle Seymour scored in the seventh minute for the first goal. He would later score again. Daniel Lyon had the match's second goal to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. Huntingdon scored in the 13th minute to make it 2-1. Jorensky Augustin answered quickly one minute later. Lyon scored in the 80th minute for the fifth goal. The Eagles recorded 31 shots.