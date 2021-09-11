CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: World at War - Pacific Theater v.1.7 - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacific Theater is a mod for Call of Duty: World at War, created by FeReise. Give you a new authentic experience in playing the Pacific missions, may not 100% accurate but I'm pretty sure it should be better than the vanilla version. Just please don't forget to read my "Readme" file, or you'll get into a trouble while playing this mod. mod.ff file provided by deathwarrior700 The rest of credit is already in my Readme file.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
vgr.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is Getting a Judge Dredd Crossover

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has had several crossover events or store bundles in the past, featuring franchises like Rambo, Die Hard, and others. Now, Treyarch has announced an upcoming crossover with Judge Dredd, the classic comic-book franchise. This new bundle will be available to purchase later in Season 5, at some stage after next week’s update.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Outer Worlds - SuperNova DLC Crossroads Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for The Outer Worlds created by Gamerworf. Save made in Crossroads location on Supernova difficulty at the very end of the game. The character has lots of excellent quality items and is very experienced (has most perks etc unlocked). Requirements:. DLC Peril on Gorgon. DLC Murder on Eridanos.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.23 Patch Notes

Update 1.23 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. A new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War should now be rolling out to PlayStation owners later today and tomorrow. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update patch should be version 1.23.
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

Call of Duty’s new Warzone map will take players to the Pacific

Raven Software has released the first new details on Call of Duty: Warzone’s upcoming map, which will be set in the Pacific. The developer revealed the new information, along with a few screenshots, on Tuesday, during Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer reveal stream. Like everything related to Vanguard, Warzone’s new...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mod#Pacific Theater#Fereise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
gamepur.com

How to use the Rampage Inducer in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

While tons of people absolutely love the round-based maps in Call of Duty Zombies, it is not hard to realize how early rounds in the match can be slow, especially for Zombies veterans. Thankfully, Treyarch has been addressing this issue by letting you create loadouts to bring into the start of the game and now has introduced a new way to make the zombies themselves move faster. Here is how to use the Rage Inducer in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific map release date, overview, and details

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next entry in the acclaimed first-person shooter series, and this installment sends players to World War II. Warzone and Vanguard will be integrated, just like Black Ops Cold War, but this year, the mega-popular battle royale will be getting a fresh map to coincide with the new game. Early reports claimed the new map would be Pacific-themed, and now Activision itself has confirmed this.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Call of Duty Vanguard doesn’t feel like WW2 game at all

Call of Duty Vanguard got its official multiplayer reveal yesterday. After the technical alpha and the multiplayer reveal yesterday, it’s easy to say that Call of Duty Vanguard doesn’t feel like a WW2 game due to its nature, smoothness, performance, and pace. It’s not only the environment and surrounding that establishes its setting, and I cannot stay beside without acknowledging the other cool features.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

No Man's Sky - No Space Dust and Plasma v.1.1 - Game mod - Download

No Space Dust and Plasma is a mod for No Man’s Sky, created by Lo2k. This mod is available as 2 separated files, one to remove space dust, the other to remove pulsating plasma but you can use both for a cleaner space. For installation instructions consult the included readme...
TECHNOLOGY
pushsquare.com

Tchia Is a Tropical Open World Game Inspired by an Island in the South Pacific

Sony said that its PlayStation Showcase would feature a rich mixture of games both big and small, but as it turned out the indie presence was actually surprisingly light. There was, however, Tchia – an exotic open world adventure game inspired by a group of French islands in the South Pacific named New Caledonia.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy