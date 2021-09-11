Call of Duty: World at War - Pacific Theater v.1.7 - Game mod - Download

While tons of people absolutely love the round-based maps in Call of Duty Zombies, it is not hard to realize how early rounds in the match can be slow, especially for Zombies veterans. Thankfully, Treyarch has been addressing this issue by letting you create loadouts to bring into the start of the game and now has introduced a new way to make the zombies themselves move faster. Here is how to use the Rage Inducer in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

