Call of Duty: World at War - Pacific Theater v.1.7 - Game mod - Download
Pacific Theater is a mod for Call of Duty: World at War, created by FeReise. Give you a new authentic experience in playing the Pacific missions, may not 100% accurate but I'm pretty sure it should be better than the vanilla version. Just please don't forget to read my "Readme" file, or you'll get into a trouble while playing this mod. mod.ff file provided by deathwarrior700 The rest of credit is already in my Readme file.www.gamepressure.com
