Call of Duty: World at War - Ring of Steel: Abandon All Hope v.1.4 - Game mod - Download

Last night, we got a good look at the multiplayer mode for the anticipated Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Regrettably, the community isn't too pleased with what it saw. Earlier this year, the word on the street was that Sledgehammer Games was taking the reins on the next Call Of Duty and that it would use the Second World War as its setting. Of course, these whispers turned out to be right on the money, yet the events of Vanguard occur after the defeat of the Axis powers. The Special Forces unit at the centre of the story will be tracking down and eliminating Adolf Hitler's successor, and the multiplayer mode is introducing a number of new elements to players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO