Call of Duty: World at War - Ring of Steel: Abandon All Hope v.1.4 - Game mod - Download

Call of Duty: World at War - Ring of Steel: Abandon All Hope v.1.4
Ring of Steel: Abandon All Hope is a mod for Call of Duty: World at War, created by FeReise. "Citizens of Berlin! A ring of steel surrounds your rotten city! We will crush all those who dare to resist the will of the Red Army! Abandon your posts! Abandon your homes! Abandon all hope! URAAA!!!" - Commissar Markhov. This mod specially made for one single mission, the RING OF STEEL, but it's ok if you want to try it on other missions. Just don't play this mod on NON-STEAM version, that's all.www.gamepressure.com
