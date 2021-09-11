CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: World at War - Ring of Steel: Abandon All Hope v.1.4 - Game mod - Download

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRing of Steel: Abandon All Hope is a mod for Call of Duty: World at War, created by FeReise. "Citizens of Berlin! A ring of steel surrounds your rotten city! We will crush all those who dare to resist the will of the Red Army! Abandon your posts! Abandon your homes! Abandon all hope! URAAA!!!" - Commissar Markhov. This mod specially made for one single mission, the RING OF STEEL, but it's ok if you want to try it on other missions. Just don't play this mod on NON-STEAM version, that's all.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
vgr.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is Getting a Judge Dredd Crossover

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has had several crossover events or store bundles in the past, featuring franchises like Rambo, Die Hard, and others. Now, Treyarch has announced an upcoming crossover with Judge Dredd, the classic comic-book franchise. This new bundle will be available to purchase later in Season 5, at some stage after next week’s update.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Outer Worlds - Non Modifed Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for The Outer Worlds created by Gamerworf. A save in which the gameplay has not been modified in any way. The difficulty level has been set to normal. Then paste the files from the "The Outer Worlds Gamerworf 4" folder into the folder where you have your The Outer Worlds game logs (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Saved Games\The Outer Worlds).
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.23 Patch Notes

Update 1.23 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. A new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War should now be rolling out to PlayStation owners later today and tomorrow. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update patch should be version 1.23.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Mods#War#Veteran#The Red Army#The Ring Of Steel#Russian#Luftwaffe Lrb#Air Force#Fallschirmjager Division#20th Motorised Div#Munchenberg Panzer#German#Soviets#Axis#Fg42#American#Masterjames#Hg Division
gamepressure.com

SWAT 4 - SWAT: Elite Force v.7.1 - Game mod - Download

SWAT: Elite Force is a mod for SWAT 4 (it also requires The Stetchkov Syndicate), created by eezstreet. SWAT: Elite Force restores cut features from the original SWAT 4 and compresses the SWAT 4 and The Stetchkov Syndicate missions into one campaign, as well as providing improved AI, realism and new equipment.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard will offer tons of content from day one with over 20 maps across all of its multiplayer modes. Featuring locations all over the world during the WW2 era, every environment is destructible and brings a more tactical element than previous entries in the series. To be...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Call Of Duty: Vanguard' Gameplay Isn't Impressing Players At All

Last night, we got a good look at the multiplayer mode for the anticipated Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Regrettably, the community isn't too pleased with what it saw. Earlier this year, the word on the street was that Sledgehammer Games was taking the reins on the next Call Of Duty and that it would use the Second World War as its setting. Of course, these whispers turned out to be right on the money, yet the events of Vanguard occur after the defeat of the Axis powers. The Special Forces unit at the centre of the story will be tracking down and eliminating Adolf Hitler's successor, and the multiplayer mode is introducing a number of new elements to players.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Army
gamepressure.com

No Man's Sky - No Ship Speed Effects v.1.6 - Game mod - Download

No Ship Speed Effects is a mod for No Man’s Sky, created by Lo2k. Description (in author’s own words) This mod removes the last annoyous effect still active after we removes speed lines and space dust : the speed halo. This one is far too strong in vanilla so I...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Future Call Of Duty Games Could Implement FOV Sliders On Consoles

The Call of Duty franchise could implement a FOV (Field of View) slider on consoles, developer Sledgehammer Games has indicated. Fans have been requested this feature for a while now, but Adam Iscove, Sledgehammer’s Senior Development Director, seemingly teased its inclusion yesterday following Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer blowout. The...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - Snakebite Mod Manager v.0.9.1.9 - Game mod - Download

Snakebite Mod Manager is an app for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, created by Topher. SnakeBite is a Launcher/mod manager for Metal Gear Solid V. As the game does not directly support modding, it is required to unpack and repack the game data to mod the game. SnakeBite is an attempt to create a simple solution for users and mod developers to assist with modding the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Free Prime Gaming loot now available for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty and Twitch are teaming up for some Prime Gaming loot—and the first bit of it can be grabbed right now. On day one of the partnership, there are three bundles to claim: the Bogged Down bundle, the World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 pack, and the World Series of Warzone bundle. While all of them can be claimed, they won’t all appear in-game right away.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sydnee Goodman, MissesMae, & GlitterXplosion vs The World in Call of Duty: Warzone

Sydnee Goodman, MissesMae, and GlitterXplosion are taking on the world as they try to go for the win and be the last squad standing in this hectic Warzone Battle Royale Let's Play. Watch all the close-calls, headshots, and team tactics as the squad fights off the enemy in Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five. Sponsored by FX's Y: The Last Man.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected on New Cinematic Trailer

Blizzard has released a new cinematic trailer for Diablo II: Resurrected, showing the story of a Dark Wanderer gradually becoming possessed by Diablo, the Lord of Terror. The latest trailer of Diablo II: Resurrected shows Marius following the Dark Walker to Tal Rasha's tomb in order to free Baal. Visually refreshed story is impressive - developers managed to retain the dark atmosphere of the second installment.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - Male Shepard hero Save - Game mod - Download

This is a pack of saves from various moments throughout the Mass Effect trilogy. The protagonist is a man following the path of Paragon. Then paste the files from the "Mass Effect Legendary Edition shadow broker 1" folder into the folder that contains your saves for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (by default C:\Users\[User name]\Documents\BioWare\Mass Effect Legendary Edition\Save).
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the Next Installment, Claims Tom Henderson

The next installment of the Call of Duty series may be Modern Warfare 2. This information was provided independently by industry insiders and gaming websites. The game is to be released in 2022. It's no secret that new installments of big franchise are developed simultaneously. This was the case, for...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy