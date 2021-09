Five years after release, No Man's Sky is getting mostly positive reviews on Steam. The six updates in 2020 have dramatically changed the perception of the game. Five years after the game's release, it's safe to say that Sean Murray has kept his word and rebuilt the trust of players which he had lost at launch. No Man's Sky has been getting mostly positive reviews with each new update and the seventeenth update, called Frontiers is another example of this. It introduces, among other things, the ability to create our own settlement and direct the actions of its inhabitants. Players clearly liked the idea of creating settlement as clearly visible after the last reviews.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO