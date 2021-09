Hello Games has pulled back the curtain on No Man’s Sky Frontiers. The update coincides with the game’s fifth anniversary. This big update just added large planetary settlements to the game. Travelers can encounter and interact with them, and you can also be elected the Overseer of a settlement. As their leader, you can ensure the town grows and prospers. Welcome new inhabitants to the town, and construct new buildings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO