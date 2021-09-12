CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Hoosiers use fast start to rout Idaho 56-14 in home opener

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9XWW_0btUZm5m00

Indiana had something to prove Saturday night. The Hoosiers didn't disappoint.

Michael Penix Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and Indiana took advantage of two special teams touchdowns and a dominant defense to rout Idaho 56-14.

For Indiana (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten), it was a big night.

Playing in front of the biggest home crowd since Nov. 23 2019, the Hoosiers gave the near-capacity fans plenty to cheer about. Indiana has won 18 of its last 20 home openers, perhaps none more impressively than this one.

The timing couldn't have been better after last week's embarrassing loss at Iowa, either. This time, the Hoosiers cleaned up the mistakes, made all the big plays and never gave the Vandals (1-1) a chance. They took a 21-0 lead after one quarter and made it 35-0 before Idaho recorded a first down.

“We were able to bounce back, address some things we needed to address and I think our guys responded in practice and the way we started,” Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. “I thought special teams was special tonight."

For Idaho, it was a miserable night.

A first-quarter fumble by quarterback Mike Beaudry led to Penix's first scoring pass, a 9-yarder to Javon Swinton. Four plays later, Swinton scored again, returning a blocked punt 4 yards to make it 21-0. And before the first half ended, the Vandals also gave up an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.

“Special teams was not good, not good at all," Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “They scored 21 points on special teams. The offense wasn't very good but we still have to find a way to get more first downs."

Beaudry rebounded by throwing two touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten, one in each half, but it wasn't nearly enough.

THE TAKEAWAY

Idaho: After blowing out Division II Simon Fraser 68-0 in the opener, the Vandals were overwhelmed by the Hoosiers. Idaho dropped to 0-5 against FBS teams since returning to the FCS Big Sky Conference in 2018. The Vandals are 0-4 all-time against the Big Ten, losing the last two by a combined 135-21.

Indiana: Yes, the Hoosiers failed to score a touchdown last week at Iowa. They had no trouble finding the end zone Saturday and with their harassing defense playing as well as advertised, it was a devastating combination. Much stronger challenges are coming during the next month.

THE RETURN

Indiana’s D.J. Mathews Jr. delivered the back-breaking punt return with less than two minutes left in the first half. It was his second career return for a score — and he did it in spectacular fashion. Mathews made an over-the-shoulder catch on the run then sprinted from outside the hash marks on one side of the field to outside the hash marks on the other side and zig-zagged his way to the end zone.

“We make a huge emphasis on special teams every single meeting because I want guys to know how important they are,” Allen said. “This is a great position to be in but the players know how much it means."

STAT PACK

Idaho: The Vandals had only one penalty and didn’t punt in their season opener but had eight penalties and punted seven times at Indiana. ... Hayden Hatten had 10 catches for 94 yards. ... Beaudry was 23 of 36 with 196 yards and two TDs. ... Idaho rushed 22 times for 65 yards. ... Punter Caleb Lightbourn had a second punt blocked in the fourth quarter, which also led to an Indiana TD.

Indiana: Former Southern Cal running back Stephen Carr carried 22 times for 118 yards, getting his first score and first 100-yard game of the season. ... Penix was 11 of 16 with 68 yards. ... The Hoosiers last scored two special teams TDs in one game Sept. 20, 1969 against Kentucky. ... Swinton was the first Indiana player to score on a blocked punt since 2003. ... Coach Tom Allen earned his 25th career win.

UP NEXT

Idaho: Takes on another power-conference school next Saturday at Oregon State.

Indiana: Hosts No. 7 Cincinnati next Saturday, their first meeting since 2000.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Iowa State
State
Idaho State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Idaho College Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Petrino
Person
Stephen Carr
Person
Tom Allen
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy