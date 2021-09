Week 1 is officially in the books, as we now turn our sights to Week 2. The Atlanta Falcons definitely didn’t get off to the start we all hoped they would, and now we can only look forward in hopes to see a different outcome in the upcoming games. On Sunday, the Falcons will travel south and face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers which will be a tough game to bounce back in.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO